Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Union County have arrested a man they say is suspected of starting a fire at the home of his 1-year-old son and his son's mother.
According to deputies, the victim awoke to a burning smell, and when she got into her living room, said the entire room was filled with smoke. Deputies say she opened the front door to her home after noticing the motion light was on to discover the bottom of her residence on fire.
The sheriff's office says the victim quickly retrieved her son and called 911. Deputies say when they arrived on scene, firefighters were working to put out the fire which they later ruled as suspicious in nature.
After speaking with the victim, and investigating the suspect's snap chat, deputies arrested Travelle Burros. According to the deputy's report, at the time of the fire, Burros posted several "suspicious" messages on the service.
He was arrested and charged with arson second degree and two counts of attempted murder.
