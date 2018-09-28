UNION CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Union County deputies said Marcus Terrell Spencer was indicted on three federal indictments, facing life in prison.
Spencer, 33, of Union committed three federal crimes in the month of May 2018, two of which occurred on May 14.
Deputies said Spencer knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully possessed and distributed a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. He also possessed a firearm during the drug trafficking crime.
On May 22, deputies said Spencer possessed and distributed a large quantity of the same substance.
Deputies say Spencer is a 'career criminal' and faces a life sentence in federal prison.
“These are the type of criminals we are trying to get out of Union County so we can keep our county a better place to live," said Union Co. Sheriff Taylor.
The 33-year-old was taken into custody on September 17 by Union County deputies. He was denied bond on September 21.
