UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Union County Sheriff's Office says a mother has been charged after admitting to using drugs three days before giving birth to her child.
According to a report, deputies were made aware that a baby girl, born on November 8 at Mary Black Hospital, tested positive for methamphetamine. Deputies say the mother, Jessica Gill, also tested positive for the narcotic.
38-year-old Gill reportedly admitted to a case agent to using meth three days before she gave birth to her daughter.
Deputies said the infant had to remain in the hospital several days after she entered the world due to withdrawal symptoms.
Gill is facing charges of child neglect and exposing a child to methamphetamine.
