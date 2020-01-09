FAIR PLAY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said a Fair Play has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving a child victim.
Arthur Vaughn Reynolds, 81, was charged with seven counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor – third degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor – first degree.
Deputies said they began an investigation back on October 28, 2019 after receiving the first report of the abuse.
Deputies said the investigation revealed sexual abuse occurred between fall 2012 and fall 2018, while the female victim was between the ages of six and eleven.
According to arrest warrants, the abuse involved multiple incidents of inappropriate touching and groping.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing but no additional details will be released at this time.
