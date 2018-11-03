SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg County deputies said they responded to an interesting burglary call early Saturday morning.
Deputies said they were called to an Inman home around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. The homeowner told them he had been gone since 7:20 a.m. Friday and that when he returned, he found his house broken into.
Deputies did observe the back door had been damaged- most likely pried open.
Yet, the homeowner told deputies nothing appeared to be stolen. That is, other than the pizza and soda taken from his fridge.
The homeowner also showed deputies where the alleged burglar had wedged two drill bits between the side window and frame of his girlfriend's car.
Deputies said there was no visible damage to the vehicle from the drill bits.
The scene was processed for identification.
