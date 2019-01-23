WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a student at Ware Shoals Middle School was charged with threatening students and suspended from the school for ten days.
Deputies said the threats were made on Jan. 17 after another student asked the suspect, whose name was not released, what was in his backpack. Deputies said the student claimed to have a Glock in his bag and made statements to other students about who he would shoot first.
Deputies said the suspect admitted to making the statements but a search of his backpack revealed he was not armed with any weapons.
When the suspect returns to school, deputies said he must wear a clear backpack and be subject to search at any time while on school grounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.