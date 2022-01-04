PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – A former School District of Pickens County teacher has been arrested on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
Katherine Folger Pelfrey, 34, is charged with sexual battery with a student 16-17 years of age and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Office.
The office said through an investigation into allegations of sexual relations between Pelfrey and the student, Pelfrey admitted to having sex with the student at her home in Clemson in late December 2021.
The investigation began on Dec. 31 when someone who had recently learned of the relationship told the Sheriff’s Office.
A bond of $10,000 has been set on Pelfrey.
