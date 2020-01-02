EDNEYVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon asked drivers to avoid US 64 East near the Edneyville community.
Deputies said power lines were down on the road from an accident involving a tractor trailer.
Deputies said drivers should take Townsend Road to Fruitland Road to Gilliam Road to avoid the closure.
Emergency responders and Duke Power are working to clear the mess so the road can be reopened. Deputies did not have a timeline for when the road would reopen.
