HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said they were called to assist the United States Marshalls Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force with a warrant service on Terry's Gap Road on Thursday.
When they arrived, deputies said they were told by marshals that Steven Dewayne Tucker, 45 was refusing to come out of the home.
Deputies soon learned that a handicapped family member was also being held in the home.
Negotiators and the SWAT team were called in, and after several hours of negotiations, deputies said they were able to successfully remove the handicapped relative from the home.
Tucker then refused any further communication with officers until deputies said he was taken into custody by SWAT shortly after 11 p.m. when he attempted to flee the house.
Tucker was wanted for Parole Violations (Habitual Felon) Assault by Pointing a Gun, and Communicating Threats, he was served with the outstanding warrants and is confined in the Henderson County Detention Facility with No Bond. Additional charges are forthcoming, deputies said.
MORE NEWS - Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.