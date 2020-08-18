Inman, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say a man was arrested Monday after he was found passed-out behind the wheel of a moving vehicle.
According to deputies, around 3:41 p.m., callers reported a man, later identified as Joseph Sean Mowery, passed out behind the wheel of a moving vehicle towing a large boat.
According to the deputy's report, the driver was traveling around 10-15 miles per hour along Highway 9 when he was found by concerned citizens.
Deputies say those same people were able to bust out the rear, driver's side window to access the Mowery, fearing he was suffering from a medical emergency.
When deputies arrived on scene, they say they observed Mowery snoring on a stretcher after being placed there by paramedics. Deputies say smelling salts were used multiple times to wake him, but said Mowery would almost immediately fall asleep again.
The sheriff's office says when deputies searched the vehicle, they discovered an almost empty one liter bottle of Vodka in the passenger's seat and a taser in the passenger side floorboard.
Mowery told deputies he was not drinking and driving and eventually consented to transport to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center after paramedics expressed a concern of possible alcohol poisoning.
Mowery was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and charged with unlawful storage or transportation of alcoholic liquors, failure to return suspended driver's license, driving under suspension first offense and DUI less than .10 first offense.
