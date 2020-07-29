GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a vehicle that was involved in a narcotics investigation crashed into multiple vehicles after a chase on Wednesday.
The wrecks happened around noon and deputies said the incident began when a person inside the suspect's vehicle presented a gun during a Greenville County Drug Enforcement Unit investigation after a traffic stop. A chase then began, but deputies said they lost sight of the vehicle before later discovering it had collided with multiple vehicles near the intersection of Fork Shoals Road and Ashmore Bridge.
At least one injury was reported in the crash. However, no deputies were injured and at least one suspect was taken into custody.
The collision is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol, deputies said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.