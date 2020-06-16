GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies in Greenville County say an investigation into a shooting at an apartment complex has ceased due to the victim declining to prosecute those responsible.
The sheriff's office responded to the reported shooting on Monday night at Fleetwood Manor apartments, after a call came in at 6:42 p.m.
We're told one person was shot, and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies told us on Tuesday that the victim declined to cooperate and said they did not want to prosecute those responsible. As a result, there is no longer an active investigation at this time.
(1) comment
13% again ?
