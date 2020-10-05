GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed Monday evening that one person has died at the hospital following a shooting at a CVS on Monday evening.
Deputies said they were called to the CVS on East North Street and North Pleasantburg Drive just before 6 p.m.
Deputies said the shooting took place in the parking lot and one victim, an adult male, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound nearby.
City police later confirmed that the victim in the shooting had been located along Stone Avenue near I-385. Police blocked off that section of roadway until EMS and deputies arrived.
Stone Avenue reopened to traffic just before 8 p.m.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office said the victim passed away at the hospital.
Deputies said they do not yet have information about a suspect and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
No other details were immediately available.
(2) comments
I give up. Need to stop trying to understand what reporters are writing. How many victims? Is two miles considered "nearby"? So confusing.
Does this have anything to do with a possible shooting near Rutherford rd
