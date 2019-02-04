Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office have arrested two men in connection to murders at Fleetwood Manor Apartments and a body found by utility workers on Lakeside Road.
According to the sheriff's office, investigators arrested 20 year-old, Niklaus Anthony Bennett, in connection with the murder of Jamel Wingfield, who was shot and killed on January 26th.
Bennett has also been charged with the shooting death of William Ramirez, which occurred on January 27th, on Lakeside Road.
Investigators say during the course of the investigation, it was determined that Bennett, Ramirez and several other parties went to 25 Fleetwood Drive with the intent of committing a robbery. Once at the apartment, Ramirez shot and killed Jamel Wingfield.
According to the sheriff's office, the next day Ramirez, Bennett, and 20-year-old Stephon Rasheid Sherman drove to the end of Lakeside Road where Bennett and Sherman then gunned down Ramirez.
Bennett has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Sherman has been charged with murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Both are currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center and the sheriff's office is continuing to investigate both incidents in an effort to identify other potential suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
