ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said one person was shot Thursday afternoon along Capital Way and airlifted to the hospital for treatment.
Deputies said they were called to the neighborhood at 4:40 p.m. and arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the suspect has been identified as Joshua Michael Hanie of Anderson. Deputies say that Hanie is being charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.
Forensics teams and detectives were called in to investigate.
Deputies said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
No other details have been released.
MORE NEWS - Former SC. Gov. Sanford calls on fellow Republicans to condemn Pres. Trump's 'dangerous cling to power' after losing re-election
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.