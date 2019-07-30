Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office were called to Bucks, Racks, and Ribs early Tuesday morning for an apparent shooting.
According to the sheriff's office, they received a call at 1:59 a.m. to 805 Frontage Road in Greenville for a gunshot victim. The sheriff's office says the victim was shot following a verbal altercation in the parking lot of the business.
Deputies say when they arrived, the victim had already been driven in a personal vehicle to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies say the victim, who is an adult, suffered one gunshot wound which appears to be non-life threatening.
Deputies say they are actively investigating the shooting and no suspect is in custody at this time.
More news: Officials investigating North Harbor Drive house fire, Chief says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.