MADISON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Madison County said a stabbing suspect and his girlfriend were arrested Sunday.
Deputies said they began investigating after getting a call from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office after a stabbing victim had been dopped off at a fire station in the Leicester area of Buncombe County. However, deputies in Buncombe County learned the stabbing itself had taken place in in Madison County.
Madison County detectives soon determined that the stabbing had occurred in the Sandy Mush community. Detectives said they learned that Christopher Gentry had stabbed the victim multiple times, then struck the victim with a wooden gardening tool, and also struck the victim with a large rock. Afterwards, the victim was left at the fire station.
Deputies said Gentry confessed to the assault when he was interviewed.
Gentry was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony possession of meth, child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of tattooing equipment.
Gentry’s girlfriend, Lori Katlin Surrett was also arrested and charged with child abuse because a minor child was living in the home where the drugs and paraphernalia, deputies said. DSS was contacted and the child was removed from the home.
