Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday morning they responded to two incidents of gunshot victims.
The first call came in around 4:30 a.m. in reference to a victim at 2713 Old Buncombe Road.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they discovered an adult male suffering from at least one, non-life threatening gunshot wound.
While on scene investigating, deputies say they received a second call for an additional gunshot victim just .3 miles away on 11 Kerns Avenue, the location deputies determined that the shooting took place.
Deputies say the second victim also suffered at least one, non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to the hospital.
At this time, the investigation is still ongoing and no suspect information is available.
Anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
