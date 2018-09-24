WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Oconee County deputies said a man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a double homicide that happened two weeks ago.
On September 10, deputies began an investigation into the deaths of Timothy Wayne Caldwell and David Thomas Tranah in Oconee County.
The investigation eventually led them to arrest 18-year-old Steven Lee Reynolds. He was charged with two counts of murder.
Now, deputies say Matthew Carlton Moss, 36, of Walhalla has been arrested and served with accessory after the fact of a felony in relation to the shootings.
Deputies said Moss provided transportation to Reynolds after the shooting, knowing he had committed a crime.
According to the arrest warrant, Moss drove Reynolds to Pickens County and helped him find a place to stay.
Deputies arrested Moss over the weekend. He is being held on a $25,000 surety bond. If he is to make bond, Moss will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.
The case remains under investigation.
(1) comment
Now arrest the one that drive him there.. Moss only drive him away.. Get the one that took him there
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.