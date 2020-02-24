WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies were involved in an hours-long standoff that prompted a “code yellow” at a nearby school, according to Oconee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jimmy Watt.
Watt said the call came in just before noon about a domestic assault that happened at a home on South Abbott Road.
The female caller reported that a man she was in a relationship had assaulted her.
When deputies arrived, Watt said the man had barricaded himself inside the home and deputies were trying to get him to come out. Watt said deputies have heard the suspect may have access to weapons.
The woman was able to get out of the home.
Nearby James M. Brown Elementary was placed on code yellow as a precaution. A code yellow means all outside doors are locked but school activities are going on as normal.
Watt said the standoff ended at 5:10 p.m. when the SWAT team made entry into the residence.
"Upon entry, deputies located the subject, who was unconscious and Narcan was administered by deputies to the subject," Watt said. "Paramedics, along with a doctor who are part of the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and were on standby, made entry to administer medical care."
Watt said the suspect will be transported to the hospital for treatment.
The suspect's name has not yet been released.
MORE NEWS - Deputies investigating after person reportedly hit by car in Oconee County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.