GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they were investigating a bomb threat that was called in Tuesday morning at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Wade Hampton Boulevard and later determined that there was no real threat to the store.
Deputies said a man called in the threat to the store around 10:30 a.m.
The store was evacuated and deputies and bomb dogs responded to investigate.
Shortly before noon, deputies said the "all-clear" was given and the store reopened.
"There were no suspicious items located, however investigators ask for anyone with information regarding the caller who made the threats, to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME," said Lt. Ryan Flood in an email.
