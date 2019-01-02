COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Spartanburg County said a man wanted on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery and a weapons offense was arrested following a New Year’s Day traffic stop.
Deputies said troopers pulled over a Grand Marquis on Old Georgia Road because the driver, Brandon Cobb, did not have a license.
Cobb gave deputies permission to search the car, and deputies said that search revealed a bag containing reside from a crystal-like substance, ski masks, gloves, and women’s jewelry. Deputies said they also found a BB gun in Cobb’s jacket pocket.
Deputies said the vehicle and evidence found inside matched descriptions from the Jan. 4, 2018 armed robbery at the Walmart on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs.
Deputies then learned Cobb had the two open warrants for his arrest and placed him under arrest.
Another man who was in the car with Cobb was not taken into custody.
