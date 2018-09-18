JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Jackson County deputies said a man wanted by the US marshal Service was arrested after he showed up to a high school football game with a gun.
Deputies said they were notified during the Smoky Mountain High School versus Cherokee High School football game on September 14 that Tanner Moren Eagle Larch, 27, of Cherokee may be in attendance.
When deputies approached him at the game, they said Larch ran off.
During the foot chase that followed, deputies said Larch threw a handgun onto the ground.
Larch had another gun when deputies said he tried to force people to give him a ride.
Deputies said the chase ended near the Quality Plus gas station, where Larch was taken into custody.
Larch faces a list of charges, including resisting arrest, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, gun on school property, possession of a stolen gun, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.
