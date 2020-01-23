SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said a man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested after chase in which a deputy forcibly stopped the suspect’s vehicle.
The crash to stop the suspect happened off East St. John Street off Chasandar Street.
After the suspect’s car stopped, deputies said the ran from the vehicle but was caught nearby.
Deputies said the chase began after Warrant Division Marshals task force units advised that they were pursuing a charger with Odell Ferguson, who was wanted on a bench warrant, behind the wheel.
Ferguson was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, cocaine possession, tire violation, and window tint violation, per online jail records.
