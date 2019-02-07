McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say they have arrested a man on multiple charges after he led them on a chase through McDowell County.
According to the sheriff's office, Michael David Brown, of Marion was traveling on Burma Road when a deputy spotted a fictitious plate on a vehicle Brown was driving around 12:32 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Deputies say they attempted to stop Brown, who then sped up and led them on a chase down multiple roads and onto the N.C. 226 bypass.
Officers with the Marion Police Department and deputies with the sheriff's office stopped Brown and arrested him on charges of fleeing to elude arrest, speeding and driving while license revoked.
According to the sheriff's office, Brown also was served with 13 outstanding charges for breaking and entering, larceny, driving while impaired and traffic violations – as well as multiple probation violations.
