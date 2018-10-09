SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said a wanted suspect was arrested after crashing into patrol vehicles and a two-hour standoff in a gas station parking lot Monday in Spartanburg County.
Deputies said they moved in to arrest Ronald Capps after he was seen walking to the McDonald’s near New Cut Road and Pottery Road. Deputies said Capps jumped into a stolen white Nissan SUV when he saw them and tried to drive off.
A short pursuit occurred in the parking lot, which ended with the suspect’s SUV crashing into multiple sheriff’s office vehicles.
During the two-hour standoff that followed, deputies said Capps was threatening to stab himself with a long black knife that he held to his chest.
Eventually a Taser was used to subdue Capps, deputies said, and we was taken into custody.
Deputies said Capps was wanted for grand larceny, assault and battery 3rd degree, and petty larceny enhanced at the time of capture.
Deputies have not said what additional charges Capps will face after Monday’s incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.