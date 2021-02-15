MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County are warning residents of a new phone scam.
Deputies said they are investigating a case in which a scam artist called a woman and claimed to be from Amazon security. The caller told the woman her account had been compromised and that she needed to provide a credit card number to get it settled.
“Amazon already has your credit or debit card number,” said Capt. Shanon Smith in a news release. “There would be no reason for you to have to give it to them again.”
Deputies are asking people to be wary of similar calls and advise not to give money or personal information to someone you don’t know.
"Get a name and number and verify that the caller works where he says he does," Smith advised.
Anyone with questions or concerns can call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235.
