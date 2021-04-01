HART, GA, (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Hart County are warning the community about a police impersonator who reportedly carried out a phony traffic stop and they are offering tips on what to do if an unmarked vehicle attempts to pull you over.
Hart County Sheriff's Office says that a female reported that she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer on Thursday morning. Deputies say that the man told the female that she was speeding and asked her to cut the car off, take the keys out of the ignition and get out of the car.
Deputies say that the female asked for his badge number and he told her that he was new and would need to retrieve the information from his vehicle. When he returned to his vehicle, he drove off in the direction of Royston on Highway 29.
According to Hart County Sheriff's office, if anyone is pulled over by an unmarked vehicle matching this description, turn on your four-way flashers and call 911 immediately. Do not stop until dispatchers can confirm the traffic stop is a legitimate one.
If anyone has been pulled over by a vehicle like this or has any information, please contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office at 706-376-3114.
