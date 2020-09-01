(FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Orange County, CA are warning people about a new scam, called "Smishing," in which scam artists are using SMS text messages to get victims to click on a malicious link.
Deputies shared an image of a text message in which the sender said "We found a package from March pending for you," and included a clickable link.
Deputies say, whatever you do, don't click that link.
Cyber criminals may use the information they collect from you to steal your identity, empty your bank account, or install malware in your phone.
Deputies say the best course of action is to ignore the messages and let your elderly loved ones know to do the same.
