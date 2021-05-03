MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of "Apple employees" attempting to scam them out of money.
The sheriff's office said on April 29, one caller told the local resident that her Apple account was suspended, and he needed her credit card information to unlock it. Another caller offered a McDowell woman Apple anti-virus software and advised her to purchase Apple gift cards for him to activate it.
“Don’t be afraid to ask these callers questions about who they are and where they are located,” said McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan in a news release. “Get their full name and a phone number and tell them you will call them back. Don’t let them intimidate you on the phone. Stop, slow down and demand some answers from them.”
Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the sheriff's office at 652-2235.
