McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Authorities in North Carolina are warning residents about a scam prompting people to send money or buy gift cards.
According to the sheriff's office, multiple people have reported this month they were contacted by phone or through Facebook to provide money, bank account numbers, or numbers from gift cards they were told to purchase in exchange for being set up with $50,000 of more for retirement.
Deputies stress that citizens not send money or give out personal information and urge anyone with questions or concerns to contact the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
