HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Haywood County deputies said AT&T mobile customers in Haywood County may lose cell service Thursday night.
Deputies said AT&T advised the outage will be from 10 p.m. Thursday to early Friday morning.
The outage is most likely to affect the northern part of the county as crews complete a system upgrade, but deputies did not know how large of an area would be impacted.
Deputies said people who lose cell service Thursday night may not be able to reach 911 unless they have access to landline phones.
