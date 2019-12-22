HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are asking the public to remain alert after a "suspicious incident" on Sunday, where a man appeared to impersonate law enforcement, according to a press release.
Deputies say on December 22, Haywood County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Dellwood Road and County Road. Dispatch advised the caller had been pulled over by a silver dodger with white strobe lights.
When the suspect pulled the driver over, he pointed a gun at her and tried to make her exit the vehicle.
Luckily, the victim realized that he was not law enforcement and drove off. The woman stated the man took off running back to his car and chased after her. She eventually drove out of his sight.
The vehicle was last seen in the area of County Road. It's reportedly a silver Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows, with white strobe lights where the sun visors would be.
The suspect was a man was wearing a black button up collared shirt, black “mechanics” cargo pants, black Nike tennis shoes and a “silver badge that looks just like yours,” referencing the deputy taking the report.
The victim said the man was approximately 6’ 4” and 250 lbs with a muscular build. She stated the man did not have anything on his belt other than a holster and a gun.
If you see a vehicle matching this description please call 911. Deputies say you ever have concerns about a vehicle that is pulling you over, call 911.
MORE NEWS - Dispatch: Perimeter set up along Brushy Creek Road after suspicious vehicle takes off
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.