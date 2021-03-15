GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they want everyone to get home safely on St. Patrick’s Day, so they plan to ramp up traffic enforcement across the county.
Deputies said the GCSO Traffic Unit will be in full force throughout the week, beginning on Monday, as the unit works to target individuals driving impaired.
"While many will take part in this global celebration of Irish culture, we want to urge our community to do so safely by using widely available resources to make good decisions," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Deputies ask people who consume alcohol for the holiday use a ride sharing service or utilize a designated driver.
"We ask that everyone value their life and the lives of those around them by never putting others in risk of a traffic accident or fatality that could have easily been prevented," added Lt. Ryan Flood in the news release.
Deputies said they also encourage anyone who sees an impaired driver to call 911 or *HP.
