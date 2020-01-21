GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said JL Mann’s basketball coach, Mike Morrison, was placed on leave after an incident at Friday night’s game against Wade Hampton and both he and his wife were charged by deputies on Tuesday with disturbing schools.
“At the conclusion of the Wade Hampton vs. JL Mann basketball game Friday night the teams’ head coaches were involved in a verbal altercation,” GCS spokesperson Beth Brotherton stated in an email. “During the confrontation JL Mann Coach Mike Morrison had to be restrained by members of his coaching staff multiple times before exiting the gym. On Monday Morrison was suspended from his coaching duties pending the outcome of district and law enforcement investigations.”
Deputies said Morrison, 52, and his wife, Harelda, 53, were involved in an altercation with at least one of the opposing coaches after the game.
"During the course of the investigation, School Resource Officers reviewed video of the incident and found that Michael Morrison attempted to fight a Wade Hampton coach and had to be physically restrained multiple times during the course of the event," Lt. Ryan Flood stated in an email. "Deputies also found that Mrs. Morrison ran onto the gym floor and began taunting and confronting a coach for Wade Hampton, which caused a major disruption among students and fans."
On Tuesday, Brotherton said Morris placed on leave by the school district from his position as computer lab manager and head basketball coach as the investigation continues.
Assistant Coach Devin Davatchi will serve as interim head coach.
Deputies said the Morrisons have agreed to turn themselves in.
MORE NEWS - Former North Carolina math teacher charged with rape
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.