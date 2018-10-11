WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Oconee County deputies said a man was arrested Wednesday on charges of kidnapping and domestic violence, first degree.
Deputies said they responded to a home on Clearmont drive late September 24 in reference to a domestic disturbance that had happened at another location.
The victim at the residence told deputies 27-year-old David Alburt Maye had assaulted her at two separate locations and made threats to harm her and her family.
She also told deputies that Maye was holding her against her will, restricting her freedom of movement.
Deputies said the victim told them children were also present at the time of the assaults. A variety of physical injuries were discovered on the victim.
Warrants were obtained against Maye. He was arrested and charged Wednesday for kidnapping and domestic violence, first degree.
Deputies booked him into the Oconee County Detention Center where he remains after bond was denied for both charges.
