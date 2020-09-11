WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says a Westminster man is facing a handful of charges, including trafficking meth, after his arrest on Thursday.
OCSO says 40-year-old Derek Wayne Gibson was booked into jail around 2:39 p.m. that day. Investigators say they got information he was spotted along Shady Lane, and was arrested without incident. According to them, Gibson had more than 10 grams meth on him, which triggered the trafficking charge. But it wasn't the only charge he would face.
Deputies say he had warrants out for his arrest from July 24th. According to them, the same house he was arrested at on Thursday was the one he's accused of breaking into to steal a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle, valued at $5,500. For that, he has been charged grand larceny and 3rd-degree burglary.
As of Friday, Gibson is still in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $70,000 surety bond. The investigation is ongoing.
