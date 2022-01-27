OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Westminster woman has been arrested on multiple charges after an investigation by Animal Control officers, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Amanda Morene Barnes, 33, is charged with eight counts of violation of animal control ordinance for not providing clean and sanitary living conditions and failing to provide proof of rabies vaccinations for the animals she had at her home, according to the Office.
The Office said Animal Control officers were doing a welfare check at Barnes’ home on S. Piedmont Street in January of this year. Officers were given consent to view the animals on Jan. 24 and found that the animals smelled of feces and they believed the conditions of the house were unsanitary.
Animal Control officers then used another search warrant on Jan. 25 to search the home. That’s where officers and deputies smelled feces and urine and found the in unsanitary conditions.
Animal Control took eight animals, seven dogs and a cat, from the home during the search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.