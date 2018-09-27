LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies are partnering with the Greer, Lyman, Duncan, and Wellford police departments to help residents mark their utility trailers with a special number that will allow help law enforcement to identify the trailers if stolen.
The agencies will be in the parking lot of the old Lyman Mills on Community Street on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. stamping unique identifying numbers on trailers. This service is free for Spartanbugr County residents.
Deputies said this is the third time they have provided this service, and to date, they have stamped 230 trailers for the community.
“We have also seen a 24% percent reduction in trailer thefts and also have two success stories, where we were able to recover an owner’s trailer because he had gotten it stamped in the past,” Lt. Kevin Bobo stated in a news released.
