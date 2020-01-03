WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday a woman who left her home on New Year's Day has been located safely four days later.
Deputies said Amanda M Belk, 35, was last seen leaving her home on Terrapin Drive in Williamston on Wednesday and did not return home immediately. She had not been heard from since then, prompting her family to plead for her safe return.
ACSO told FOX Carolina on Saturday she was found safe. We followed up with family who confirmed she was home.
MORE NEWS - US to deploy 3,000 troops to Middle East following embassy attack and Soleimani killing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.