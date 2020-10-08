MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested after she was accused of assaulting another woman, throwing gas on her, and then trying to light a shed on fire.
Deputies said they charged Tiffany Danielle Keffer, 22, of Nebo with attempted first-degree arson and simple assault.
Deputies said they responded to a dispute between several people on Sep. 26 along Ramsey Drive just before midnight.
Deputies said the 40-year-old assault victim told them that Keffer hit her and threw gasoline on her. The victim and a man then fled into a shed that Keffer then attempted to set on fire, deputies said.
MORE NEWS -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.