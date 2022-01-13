SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Oconee County say they arrested a woman who had been leading Greenville County deputies on a pursuit early Thursday morning.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies were responding along Clemson Boulevard in search of a red Chevrolet Sonic after the suspect vehicle hit two deputies.
Deputies say they noticed the car and initiated a traffic stop on Bypass 123 near the east end intersection of Rochester Highway. After initially slowing down, the suspect vehicle sped back up and continued toward Highway28, according to a release from deputies.
The suspect vehicle continued along Bypass 123 and had sparks coming out of its deflated tires, the sheriff's office said. The chase ended along Radisson Road when the deputies say the car ran off the road and into a yard. The sheriff's office report says that the vehicle tried to get out of the yard, but was not able to due to the rubber being torn off of its tires.
Deputies say that they eventually arrested the suspect after she initially disobeyed verbal commands. The suspect was identified in the release as Rachel Nichole Parsons.
After she was in custody, deputies say that they found an uncapped needle and a plastic bag with possible narcotics inside her car. Deputies confirmed that Parsons admitted that the contained heroin and also admitted she was under the influence of heroin.
The sheriff's office says that a small bag of suspected methamphetamine was discovered in Parsons' bra while she was being booked.
According to deputies, she is being charged with failure to stop for blue light, disregarding traffic control device, reckless driving, and malicious injury to real property.
The sheriff's office says it will also present warrants against Parsons for possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and entering contraband into a government facility.
