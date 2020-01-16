JONESVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union County deputies said a woman was charged after she reportedly refused to exit a school bus full of children while continuously cursing and using profanity toward the driver, and also used foul language on the phone while speaking with the Jonesville Middle principal’s office.
Deputies said the SRO was notified about the unruly woman on Wednesday morning. The woman, later identified as Jessica Childers, got in the doorway of the bus as a stop and refused to exit the doorway. Eventually the bus driver left and told deputies the woman continued to stand in the doorway shouting obscenities in front of the children.
Deputies said the SRO later learned that Childers had also called the principal’s office and left a voicemail using the same obscene language.
Childers was arrested and charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus and unlawful use of telephone.
MORE NEWS - Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. after alleged incident at Superdome
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.