UNION, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Union County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a women after reports that she threw a brick multiple times through a victims car window.
Deputies say that they could see the suspect, Shannon Vaughan Millwood, yelling in the roadway. Deputies say they then spoke to a witness who showed them a video of Millwood cussing and throwing a large brick at the victim's car. They add that she threw the brick at the window multiple times.
According to deputies, Millwood was placed under arrest for Malicious Damage and Breach of Peace. Deputies say that they issued a victim's advocate form to the victim for the damage to her car, took photos of the damage to the vehicle and acquired the video that the witness had.
Millwood was transported to the Union County Jail and was released on bond.
