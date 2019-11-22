SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one woman connected to a string of package thefts from Simpsonville doorsteps was arrested Friday and arrest warrants have been signed for a second woman.
Lt. Ryan Flood said Angelia Wardlaw was arrested and charged with 5 counts of petit larceny, 1 count of 2nd degree burglary and 1 count of criminal conspiracy related to the package theft investigations.
Wardlaw also had a prior warrant from October for grand larceny of an automobile.
Flood said Holly Lundie also has active warrants out on her related to the package thefts but has not yet been taken into custody.
Deputies said Lundie was caught on a Ring doorbell cam. In the footage, the suspect can be seen taking boxes containing a child’s Christmas presents, according to the homeowner, Kristy Chasse.
Chasse said the porch pirates made their move just four minutes after the UPS driver delivered the boxes, which contained Christmas presents for Chasse’s son.
She said the boxes contained items totaling $150.
“I am a single mom, so I don’t have extra money to go repurchase these items,” Chasses said. “My 8-year-old son, Landon, and I were both heartbroken that someone would so boldly come on our property and steal our gifts.”
Deputies said the same duo hit at least five homes on Tuesday, while driving a dark colored Ford sedan.
All the thefts happened along William Seth Court, Mercer Drive and Roper Mountain Road between noon and 3 p.m.
Deputies said they are investigating additional thefts in the area and more charges could be forthcoming.
Anyone with information on Lundie's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
