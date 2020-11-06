Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman has been charged with murder after they say she was accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend on a car along Old Easley Bridge Road early Friday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, an adult male, identified by the coroner as 29-year-old Desmond Parks of Greenville, was found inside a vehicle around 1:45 a.m. Deputies say Parks suffered at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene.
Deputies said later Friday morning that 31-year-old Jasmine Liz Marie Robinson, turned herself in at the Law Enforcement Center in Greenville.
Investigators say Robinson, an ex-girlfriend of Parks, followed Parks and another occupant in a vehicle. Deputies say they believe Robinson opened fire on the car as they were driving on Old Easley Bridge Road. Deputies say the occupant was able to exit the vehicle and flee when it came to a stop.
Robinson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She's being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
The coroner's office says an autopsy for Parks is scheduled for Friday.
