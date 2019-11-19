SYLVA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Jackson County said the suspect accused of stealing an enclosed trailer from a church was arrested, but the search for the stolen trailer continues.
The trailer was stolen from Whitter Church of God on Oct. 25.
Deputies charged Brittany Angeline Burchfield in the case and said she was arrested in Swain County on Nov. 10.
Burchfield is charged with felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods.
Deputies with anyone with information on the location of the stolen trailer to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
MORE NEWS - 9 Great white sharks suddenly show up near the Carolinas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.