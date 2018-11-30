Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said deputies received calls around 11:30 p.m. in reference to a gray van traveling down the wrong side of Greenpond Road going through mailboxes.
When deputies located the van a short time later, they say they found Charity Oniel Hatchell of Spartanburg, to be in possession of numerous pieces of mail which didn't belong to her, including mail from other jurisdictions.
Deputies say she was arrested without incident and transported to the Johnson Detention Center.
Deputies say Hatchell will be charged with at least six counts of Larceny for stealing mail out of people’s mail boxes, two counts of receiving stolen goods, forgery, and driving under suspension.
Investigators are working to locate these victims and contacting the appropriate law enforcement agencies.
