Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office have arrested a woman after they say her 8-month-old child tested positive for cocaine.
According to the sheriff's office, on April 19 deputies received a referral from the DSS office in Union County that originated with the DSS office in Newberry County in reference to the child testing positive for cocaine through a hair sample.
The hair sample was collected in Newberry County and was tested through the American Toxicology Labratory.
Deputies say the test came back positive and an arrest warrant was issued for the child's mother, Ahbenee Hooker.
On Monday, deputies in Union County arrested Hooker for child neglect. She is being held at the Union County Jail.
