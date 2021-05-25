WALHALLA, SC ( FOX CAROLINA) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said after a criminal sexual conduct investigation they have arrested a woman on 219 separate counts involving one minor victim.
According to the sheriff's office, 36-year-old Janice Allen was booked in the Oconee County Detention Center today after turning herself in at the Law Enforcement Center in Walhalla on Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies said Allen has been charged with 17 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor--second degree and 202 counts of disseminating harmful material to a minor.
The office said they began an investigation on May 19 after a school resource officer received information of reports of sexual offenses. This case was later turned over to the criminal investigations division.
Deputies said based on the gathered evidence, it was determined that Allen and the victim engaged in sexual relations between Jan. 2020 and May 2021. She also disseminated obscene material to the minor from Feb. 2020 to March 2021 deputies said.
Deputies also said they will continue investigating this case.
MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for stolen car that could be carrying service dog
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.